Rajasthan ACB arrests councillor, 2 others for graft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a councillor of Alwar Municipal Council and two contractors in a matter of graft involving Rs 5 lakh.

The accused contractors Rajiv Bhargava and Ramesh Chand Gupta had allegedly collected the amount from other contractors and gave it to the councilor Narendra Meena as commission for getting the work orders issued, an ACB officer said.

The ACB got a tip-off about the deal and a team conducted an operation and caught the councilor and contractors, he said. They were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding, the matter is being further investigated to ascertain the role of others.

