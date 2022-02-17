Left Menu

Dutch P.M. Rutte apologises to Indonesia for post-World War Two violence

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:12 IST
The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday apologised to Indonesia for excessive violence used by the Dutch military during the country's 1945-1949 War of Independence.

At a news conference in Brussels, Rutte said his government accepted the full findings of a major historical review that found Dutch violence was systematic, excessive, and unethical as it sought to regain control of its former colony after World War Two.

