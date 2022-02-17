Dutch P.M. Rutte apologises to Indonesia for post-World War Two violence
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday apologised to Indonesia for excessive violence used by the Dutch military during the country's 1945-1949 War of Independence.
At a news conference in Brussels, Rutte said his government accepted the full findings of a major historical review that found Dutch violence was systematic, excessive, and unethical as it sought to regain control of its former colony after World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte
- Netherlands
- Indonesia
- Rutte
- Brussels
- Dutch
- World War Two
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reenat Sandhu India's new ambassador to Netherlands
Indonesia reports 33,729 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
Reenat Sandhu appointed India's next ambassador to Netherlands
Health News Roundup: India's COVID deaths cross 500,000 but some analysts count millions more; Indonesia declares two villages anthrax red zones after cattle deaths and more
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia – EMSC