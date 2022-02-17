Russia should pursue diplomatic path on Ukraine -Japan PM tells Putin
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:12 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he should seek a diplomatic solution to tensions over Ukraine, rather than the path of military confrontation, the premier said on Thursday.
"I made appeals to President Putin that a resolution that is acceptable to countries concerned, rather than changes to the status quo with force, should be pursued through diplomatic negotiations," Kishida said after his phone talks with the Russian president.
