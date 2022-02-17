Delhi Court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against Haryana CM over 'provocative speeches'

A Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed a complaint by Advocate Amit Sahni seeking registration of FIR against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly giving provocative speeches to incite violence against the protesting farmers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta on Thursday while passing the order said, "in the present matter, neither the alleged speech was given nor its consequences ensued within the jurisdiction of this Court, hence, I am of the considered view that this Court has no territorial jurisdiction in the present matter. Section 179 of the Cr.P.C. is of no aid to the complainant to confer jurisdiction to this Court in the present matter. Accordingly, application u/s. 156(3) Cr.P.C. filed by the complainant Advocate Amit Sahni stands dismissed."

However, the complainant is at liberty to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction, as per law, Court said in order The Complainant, Amit Sahni, who is an advocate by profession, has recently filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the CM on the basis of a controversial video that went viral.

According to the petition, the video was recorded during a meeting of Haryana CM with workers belonging to BJP's Kisan morcha at his residence in Chandigarh. Advocate Sahni in his complaint said, "the contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 IPC by giving provocative speeches with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc."

"The accused is asking his party workers to create volunteers and don't be afraid of going to jail for two-six months. The accused ML Khatter further asked its party workers that they would not be able to learn so much in these meetings but the time spent in jail would make them big leaders as their name will be registered in History. The tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on a constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate and violence," stated the complaint. (ANI)

