Under PM Modi's leadership, we are committed to build world-class infra in Andhra: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 51 National Highway projects with an investment of Rs 21,559 crore in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Thursday.

ANI | Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:42 IST
Nitin Gadkari in a review meeting with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 51 National Highway projects with an investment of Rs 21,559 crore in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Thursday. "West Side Benz Circle Flyover in Vijayawada flyover will decongest the traffic of Vijayawada and will provide a safe road for commuters", said the Union Minister. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to building world-class infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh."

The total length of the highway is 1380 km. Nitin Gadkari also chaired a meeting to review the status of ongoing National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials. "National Highways are the arteries of socio-economic development of the state, said the Union Transport Minister. According to Gadkari, the improved road connectivity in the coastal area will boost tourism and create employment opportunities for urban and rural youth. "Improved road connectivity in the coastal area will boost tourism, create employment opportunities for urban and rural youth and play a pivotal role in bringing prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh. National Highways are the arteries of socio-economic development of the state," added Gadkari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

