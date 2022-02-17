Left Menu

EU sanctions against Russia could be triggered by smaller assaults -Latvian PM

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)
European sanctions against Russia could be triggered by smaller assaults that would be seen as an escalation of the situation in Ukraine, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday.

"An escalation can come in many ways, one is a frontal military assault, but it could also come through smaller assaults", Karins told reporters before a summit with EU and African leaders.

"We are in a situation which is about the Kremlin's desire to end Ukrainian indepence by whatever means, and this is what we have to be prepared for."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

