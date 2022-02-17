Ukraine says pro-Russian forces ceased fire as of 13.00 local time

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine had stopped shelling as of 13.00 local time.

Kyiv and its Western allies said earlier they feared that Russia might be trying to create a pretext to unleash war, after reports of shelling across the front line in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

