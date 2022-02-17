Left Menu

Ukraine says pro-Russian forces ceased fire as of 13.00 local time

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:54 IST
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine had stopped shelling as of 13.00 local time.

Kyiv and its Western allies said earlier they feared that Russia might be trying to create a pretext to unleash war, after reports of shelling across the front line in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

