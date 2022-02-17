Left Menu

Danish spy chief released from custody by appeals court - broadcaster DR

  • Denmark

A Danish appeals court on Thursday ordered the head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit, Lars Findsen, released from custody, broadcaster DR reported.

Findsen has been in custody since December over allegations he was involved in a case of "highly classified" information leaks, according to DR. He has previously denied the charges.

