Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as Ukraine tensions mount

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as Ukraine tensions mount
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.80 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,858.47.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.95 points, or 0.42%, at 4,456.06, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.90 points, or 0.85%, to 14,004.19 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022