Karnataka HC pulls up a petitioner for not filing plea as per norms

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday pulled up one of the petitioners, who claimed to be a social activist for not filing a petition as per norms and said that the petitioner is wasting the court time in such an important matter relating to Hijab issues. A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi was hearing the various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutes in the state.

The HC noted that the petition filed by the social activist was not as per HC rule and asked advocate Rahamathulla Kothwala, who was representing the social activist, that is he aware of rules framed by Karanataka HC on filing public interest litigation. The Court said that the petition filed by the social activist is not as per rule and warned him that it may slap cost against the petitioner.

The Court said that petition filed by the social activist is not maintainable and dismissed it. The Court also said that by filing such a petition, the petitioner is wasting the time of the Court in such an important and serious matter. The Court noted that pagination is not proper and documents are not placed and he is taking the time that can be utilised by another petitioner.

However, they continued considering other various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutes. Advocate Vinod Kulkarni, the petitioner-in person told the Karnataka HC that this issue is creating hysteria and is affecting the mental health of Muslim girls. He seeks interim relief to allow Muslim girls to wear hijab at least on Friday. The Court said that it will consider his plea.

Senior Advocate AM Dar, representing 5 girl students, submitted before Karnataka HC that Govt order on hijab will affect her clients who put hijab. The order is unconstitutional, he added. The Karnataka High Court suggested to Senior Advocate AM Dar that the petitioner should mention in which college they are studying. Karnataka High Court asked Senior Advocate Dar to withdraw his petition. Senior Advocate AM Dar agreed to withdraw his petition. The court granted him the liberty to file a fresh one.

Advocate General said that he needs some time to argue and he will do it tomorrow.Senior Advocate Sajan Povvayya, representing CDC, said that he will make a submission after the AG has completed his arguments. The court also said that mediation can be considered only if the parties agreed to that. The court observation came when an advocate said mediation should be directed to resolve the issue. The court also remarked that constitutional issues are involved in this matter. The court asked the lawyer to move to petitioners and respondents and if they agree, then it will consider.

The Karnataka High Court will continue hearing on Friday various petitions challenging a ban on headscarves in educational institutes. (ANI)

