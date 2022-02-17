Mumbai: Seven held for shooting man over gang rivalry in Dharavi

At least seven persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead in Dharavi area of central Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Investigations have revealed that the victim, Amir Anis Khan, was shot dead to establish the dominance of the gang 'K Company' in Dharavi area, an official said. Two men allegedly fired eight rounds on Khan while he was answering nature's call in Dharavi on the morning of February 12, he said. Khan was murdered due to his rivalry with another local gang, which was trying to establish its dominance in the area, the official said. The unit-5 of the Mumbai crime branch analysed social media accounts and old mobile phones of suspects during the probe, he said.

Based on a tip-off, one of the accused was apprehended from Surat in Gujarat, while five others, including a woman, were nabbed from Mumbra, Kurla and Wadala, he said.

Interrogations revealed that Kalim Rauf Sayyad, the leader of K Company gang, had conspired to eliminate Khan, the official said.

Sayyad was already behind the bars in a drugs case and was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) as well, he said. The main accused had hatched the murder plan with his aides during a court hearing last month and they had obtained firearms from Aligarh and Kolkata, deputy commissioner of police (Detection) Neelotpal said. On the day of incident, two men shot Khan in Dharavi and fled on a motorcycle after committing the crime, the official said.

Two pistols, a factory-made firearm and 15 rounds have been recovered from the accused, he added. The crime branch team has taken Sayyad's custody from prison in connection with the murder case for further probe, another official said. The arrested accused have been identified as Sama Shaikh, Said Shaikh alias Langda, Akhtar Ali Shaikh, Sahil Khan, Saddam Mama and Shoyeb Khan, he said.

Said and Akhtar shot the victim, while Sama financed the killing, the official said.

Sahil Khan had conducted a recce before the crime and Saddam was present on the spot at the time of the shooting and helped the assailants flee, he said.

During the probe it was found that the accused had rehearsed the shooting at Wadala creek and had fired two rounds to test the weapon, he said.

The woman accused Sama Shaikh used to peddle drugs in the area, and had been in a relationship with the victim in the past, the official said, adding that the accused and the victim knew each other since childhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)