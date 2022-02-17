Left Menu

Goa: UP man held for morphing woman's photograph, circulating it on social media

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:29 IST
Goa: UP man held for morphing woman's photograph, circulating it on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Goa police on Thursday for allegedly morphing a picture of a local woman and circulating it on social media, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Cyber Crime police station arrested Ballu Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said. The accused, who is resident of Mangor Hill area of Vasco, had allegedly used a local woman's face and morphed it on a nude photograph, and circulated the doctored image on social media, he said.

Yadav has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022