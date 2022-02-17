Left Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry website goes offline

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:35 IST
The website of Russia's foreign ministry went down on Thursday, a ministry official told Reuters, the same day that Russia submitted its response to Western security proposals.

The TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying that the website had been down for an hour due to technical issues. The official did not say why the site was down.

