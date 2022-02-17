Left Menu

DJB invites applications for empanelment of contractors for maintenance work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:54 IST
DJB invites applications for empanelment of contractors for maintenance work
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Jal Board has invited applications for empanelment of registered contractors for maintenance work in water supply and sewerage system for the next financial year, according to an official circular.

The circular, dated February 15, says that the last date for submission of applications is February 28 till 5 PM. DJB invites applications for empanelment of DJB-registered contractors under Rate Contractor System (RCS) for awarding maintenance work in water supply and sewerage system up to Rs 10 lakh in Delhi Jal Board for the financial year 2022-23, reads the circular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022