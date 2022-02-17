Left Menu

UK's Truss: China should put pressure on Russia to step back from Ukraine

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss called on China to put pressure on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, saying its support of the Kremlin was inconsistent its non-interference policy and any hopes of being seen as a responsible global actor.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:59 IST
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss called on China to put pressure on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, saying its support of the Kremlin was inconsistent its non-interference policy and any hopes of being seen as a responsible global actor. "China is not the same as Russia. They claim a policy of non-interference. That's why it's surprising to see China's leaders aligning themselves with the Kremlin," Truss said in a speech in Kyiv on Thursday.

Truss cited China's decision not to object to Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, Beijing's opinions on who should have NATO membership and its resistance to discussion of the Ukraine crisis at the UN Security Council last month. "If China wants to be seen as a responsible global actor, they should be doing everything possible to ensure that Russia steps back," Truss said. "The world is watching to see whether their actions contribute to peace and stability or to fueling aggression."

