UK PM Johnson says Ukraine kindergarten attack a "false flag operation"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that an attack on a kindergarten in Ukraine was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians.
"The picture is continuing to be very grim," Johnson told reporters during a visit to a military base in England, when asked about the latest intelligence on Ukraine. "A kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be, what we know was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pre-text, a spurious provocation for Russian action."
"We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days," Johnson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Ukrainians
- British
- Ukraine
- England
- Russian
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson tries to reset premiership with 'levelling up' policies
Ukrainians train in guerrilla tactics in case Russia invades
UK's Johnson bids to reset premiership with 'levelling up' pledge
UK''s embattled Johnson seeks reset with major economic plan
Kremlin, before Putin-Johnson call, says it is ready to talk with the 'utterly confused'