Following are the top stories at 9.10 PM: NATION: DEL45 MEA-INDIA-SINGAPORE India objects to Singapore PM's comments on Indian lawmakers New Delhi: India on Thursday took exception to the remarks by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong referring to criminal charges on Indian lawmakers, people familiar with the development said DEL41 MEA-MANMOHAN 'Purely a political message': MEA on Manmohan's criticism of govt's foreign policy New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's criticism of the government's foreign policy is ''purely a political message'' not a policy one, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

DEL48 CONG-SINGAPORE-NEHRU Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM's speech New Delhi: After Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong invoked Jawaharlal Nehru during a speech on democracy, the Congress on Thursday said while the country's first premier continues to inspire world leaders even today, PM Narendra Modi denigrates him inside and outside of Parliament.

ELN4 POLL-LD PB-MANMOHAN Rather than admitting mistakes, BJP govt blaming Nehru for people's problems: Manmohan Singh Chandigarh: The BJP had been in power for more than seven years and was still blaming first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems of the people, former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh said on Thursday in a scathing attack against the Modi-led government.

DEL56 CONG-ABG-FRAUD Modi govt running 'loot and escape', 'ease of committing fraud' scheme for bank fraudsters: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of running a ''loot and escape'' and ''ease of committing fraud'' scheme for bank fraudsters and questioned the ''silence'' of the prime minister on the ABG Shipyard scam of Rs 22,842 crore.

DEL38 DL-DU-LD REOPEN DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years New Delhi: The Delhi University campus came alive on Thursday as students returned to colleges after a gap of almost two years.

DEL35 MEA-UKRAINE-INDIANS No immediate plan to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, focus on ensuring their safety: Govt New Delhi: India does not have any immediate plan to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine and its focus has been on ensuring their safety rather than on anything ''larger'', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday DEL59 ITX-RAID-2NDLD EX NSE CEO I-T dept raids premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna, operating officer Subramanian New Delhi/Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the premises of former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and group operating officer Anand Subramanian in Mumbai and Chennai as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, official sources said.

ELN7 POLLS-PB-LD PM Cong makes people of one region fight against those of another region: PM Modi Abohar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiye' remark, saying people with such ''divisive thought'' do not have the right to rule the state.

CAL4 BH-CHANNI-COMPLAINT Complaint lodged in Bihar court against Punjab CM Muzaffarpur: A complaint was lodged in a court here on Thursday against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged ''insulting'' remark about ''bhaiyas'' from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

ELN23 POLLS-PB-CHANNI-BHAIYA 'Bhaiya'' remark: Channi says meant for AAP leaders, not migrant workers from UP, Bihar Chandigarh: Under fire over his 'UP de bhaiye' remark, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said his comment had been “twisted” and lauded migrants for their contribution to the state's development.

ELN17 POLLS-PB-2NDLD MODI Modi slams Channi for 'bhaiya' remark, accuses AAP of following divisive agenda Abohar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for his ''UP de bhaiye'' remark and also targeted AAP, accusing it of ''dreaming to break up'' the state.

LEGAL: LGD9 SC-LAKHIMPUR-BAIL Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Plea in SC for cancellation of bail of Union minister's son New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail of accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people including four farmers. LGD6 SC-HR-LD RESERVATION SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

