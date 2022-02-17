SOPs issued for collection, disposal of septic waste generated in unauthorised colonies: SDMC

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for collection, transportation and proper disposal of waste generated in septic tanks from households in unauthorised colonies to avoid its dumping into drains, officials said on Thursday.

Residents of such areas may contact registered de-sludging operators, the list of which is available on SDMC's website, the civic body said.

SOPs for collection, transportation and proper disposal of waste generated in septic tanks from households in unauthorised colonies to avoid its dumping into drains, has been issued, officials said.

The civic agency will facilitate emptying of septic tanks, constructed by private entities or households, where sewer lines are not being maintained by Delhi Jal Board, the SDMC said in a statement.

SDMC is carrying out a lot of awareness-raising activities to educate residents to avail this service for cleaning of their septic tanks. The move has been taken in compliance to the National Green Tribunal's order regarding septage management in unauthorised colonies, it added.

The civic agency has aimed to facilitate septage collection, its transportation to nearest Delhi Jal Board-run sewage treatment plant (STP) for proper disposal and to ensure no dumping of septage or sludge into drains, the statement said.

As per the action plan, no septic tank cleaning should be carried out without informing the SDMC, for which respective executive engineers (maintenance) have been made as nodal officers, officials said.

All septic tanks and house sewer connections constructed by private entities where sewer lines are not being maintained by the DJB, an executive engineer will ensure facilitation of septage collection and its transportation to the nearest STP.

Houses directly discharging sludge into storm water drain should be identified and connection should be trapped at source. A close vigil will be kept to ensure no unauthorised dumping of septage in drains along embankments and road sides falling in area's under SDMC jurisdiction, takes place, the statement said.

