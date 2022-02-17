Left Menu

OSCE says tension 'may seem to be easing' in eastern Ukraine

17-02-2022
The head of a Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that a flare up in tensions in eastern Ukraine overnight may be easing.

Yaşar Halit Çevik, chief monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said that some 500 explosions had been recorded between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

"After 11.20 (am) we have recorded about 30 explosions, so the tension may seem to be easing," he told the council.

