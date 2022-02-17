Mali says European security partners welcome within bilateral framework
Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Thursday that all partners who want to work with Mali on securing its territory within a constructive partnership are welcome.
He asked European countries that want to work with Mali on security to do so through a bilateral framework, according to a statement posted on the website of Mali's armed forces.
