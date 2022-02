BRIEF-Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau aays truckers' blockades are a threat to our economy and relationship with trading partners

Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SAYS TRUCKERS' BLOCKADES ARE A THREAT TO OUR ECONOMY AND RELATIONSHIP WITH TRADING PARTNERS

* CANADIAN PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER SAYS BLOCKADES AT BORDERS PUT INTO SERIOUS QUESTION THE INTEGRITY AND SECURITY OF THE COUNTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

