FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar
The U.S. Justice Department has tapped a seasoned computer crimes prosecutor to lead its new national cryptocurrency enforcement team and announced on Thursday that the FBI is launching a "virtual asset exploitation" unit for blockchain analysis and virtual asset seizure.
