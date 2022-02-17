Har CM Khattar, Dy CM welcome SC setting aside HC order on pvt sector job quota

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take coercive action against employers.

''We have again won the fight for the rights of the youth of Haryana in the case of 75 per cent reservation jobs for local youth (in private sector),'' an official statement quoting Chautala said here.

Hailing the apex court directive, the JJP leader also said that the state government from the very beginning was working seriously to provide employment to the youth of the state.

''We had brought the law after a lot of deliberation in the interest of Haryanvi youth as well as the industry,'' he said.

Reacting to the order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, ''It is a matter of satisfaction for the government.” The apex court order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting the interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The high court had on February 3 granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including in Gurgaon.

The high court admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the counsel of one of the petitioners had said.

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages, or other remuneration for manufacturing, carrying on business, or rendering any service in Haryana.

