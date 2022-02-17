BRIEF-WHO Provides Interim Guidance On Contact Tracing, Quarantine In Context Of Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* WHO SAYS IN PLACES WHERE THERE ARE SURGES IN CASES & ESSENTIAL SERVICES ARE UNDER PRESSURE,QUARANTINE,CONTACT TRACING POLICIES MAY NEED TO BE ADJUSTED

* WHO -QUARANTINE CAN BE SHORTENED,FOR EXAMPLE,TO 10 DAYS WITHOUT A TEST,TO 7 DAYS WITH NEGATIVE TEST,PROVIDED THE PERSON DOES NOT DEVELOP ANY SYMPTOMS

