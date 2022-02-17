Kremlin says Biden fuels tension with talk of Russian invasion of Ukraine within days
The Kremlin accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday of stoking tension by saying he expected Russia to invade Ukraine within days, RIA news agency reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to Biden's comment that an invasion was likely "in the next several days".
Russia has massed a huge force near Ukraine's borders but continues to assert that it is Western actions and statements that are fuelling the crisis.
