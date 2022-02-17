Left Menu

Russia pulls back some troops from Crimea to their base in Chechnya - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:45 IST
Russia pulls back some troops from Crimea to their base in Chechnya - Ifax
  • Russia

Some Russian troops that took part in military drills in Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have returned to their base in Russia's southern region of Chechnya, Interfax news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russia said this week some troops were returning to their bases after completing drills in areas adjacent to Ukraine but the United States and NATO said Moscow had added new forces. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.

