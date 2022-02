Russia pulls back some troops from Crimea to their base in Chechnya - Ifax

Some Russian troops that took part in military drills in Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have returned to their base in Russia's southern region of Chechnya, Interfax news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russia said this week some troops were returning to their bases after completing drills in areas adjacent to Ukraine but the United States and NATO said Moscow had added new forces. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)