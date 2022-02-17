NATO will not let Russia erode international norms - Canada
Russia's military aggression towards Ukraine presents a clear threat to the rules-based international order and NATO will do its best to deter this, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.
"NATO is a defensive alliance ... we cannot and we will not stand idly by while a nation seeks to erode international norms that have kept us safe since the end of World War Two," she said on a conference call with reporters from Brussels.
