NATO will not let Russia erode international norms - Canada

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:59 IST
Russia's military aggression towards Ukraine presents a clear threat to the rules-based international order and NATO will do its best to deter this, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

"NATO is a defensive alliance ... we cannot and we will not stand idly by while a nation seeks to erode international norms that have kept us safe since the end of World War Two," she said on a conference call with reporters from Brussels.

