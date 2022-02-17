BSF seize high value medicines from trucks at Petrapole

BSF have seized a huge quantity of high value medicines from two trucks and apprehended three persons during raids at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district, a BSF statement said on Thursday.

Two trucks were intercepted by the force at the border outpost in the intervening time between February 16 midnight and February 17 morning and high value medicines which were being brought illegally into India from Bangladesh were seized from them, the statement said.

Three persons - two drivers and a helper were apprehended by the patrolling border guards during the operation.

While the driver of one of the trucks did not have a valid driving licence, the other presented a fake one when stopped. Both the trucks did not have valid registration papers and three different number plates were also seized from one of them, the statement said..

According to BSF some of the seized medicines do not have the approval for use in India. The apprehended drivers, helper and the seized medicines have been handed over by BSF to Petrapole police station, the statement added.

