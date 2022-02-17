Left Menu

German Eurofighters reach Romania for NATO missions amid Ukraine crisis

German Air Force Eurofighters arrived at a military air base in eastern Romania on Thursday as part of a deployment to NATO's eastern flanks amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border, the defence ministry said.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:16 IST
German Eurofighters reach Romania for NATO missions amid Ukraine crisis
  • Country:
  • Romania

German Air Force Eurofighters arrived at a military air base in eastern Romania on Thursday as part of a deployment to NATO's eastern flanks amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border, the defence ministry said. The three Eurofighters and roughly 60 soldiers will join Italian and Romanian forces for enhanced air policing missions over the next three weeks. German air forces ran similar missions alongside British air forces in Romania in 2021.

They will be stationed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base on the Black Sea where a Stryker squadron of 1,000 U.S. service members was relocated earlier this month from Vilseck, Germany. The squadron added to the 900 soldiers Washington currently has rotating in Romania, which borders Ukraine to the north. Earlier this week NATO told its military commanders to draw up plans for new battlegroups in central and southeastern Europe, as it accused Russia of sending more troops to areas near Ukraine instead of withdrawing its forces.

Diplomats said four new units comprising a total of around 4,000 troops could be based in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia in what would be the biggest shift in NATO's military posture since it moved troops to the Baltics and Poland following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. A German army convoy of 130 soldiers and 60 vehicles reached the Baltic state of Lithuania on Thursday, bringing almost half of planned reinforcements for the country's German-led NATO battlegroup.

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vaccine inventor

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vacc...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022