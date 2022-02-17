Russian deputy foreign minister says military scenarios put forth by Blinken are regrettable, dangerous
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Thursday said the military scenarios put forward by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken were regrettable and dangerous, adding that some Russian soldiers are returning to home bases.
Blinken, at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, laid out how Washington believes Russia could seek to invade Ukraine, warning that Moscow was preparing to take such military action in the "coming days."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Mexican state security chief arrested on torture charges
EXCLUSIVE-IMF staff cut critical coal language from Japan statement -document
EXCLUSIVE-IMF staff cut critical coal language from Japan statement -document