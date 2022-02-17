Left Menu

Russian deputy foreign minister says military scenarios put forth by Blinken are regrettable, dangerous

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:16 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Thursday said the military scenarios put forward by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken were regrettable and dangerous, adding that some Russian soldiers are returning to home bases.

Blinken, at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, laid out how Washington believes Russia could seek to invade Ukraine, warning that Moscow was preparing to take such military action in the "coming days."

