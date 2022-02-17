Left Menu

U.S. court orders further review of United Airlines vaccine mandate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:17 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ordered a new review of a decision by a judge not to block United Airlines from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to return the issue to a U.S. district judge who had rejected the request for an injunction blocking the mandate while the employees appeal. United Airlines was the first major air carrier to issue a vaccine requirement.

