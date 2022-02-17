U.S. court orders further review of United Airlines vaccine mandate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ordered a new review of a decision by a judge not to block United Airlines from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to return the issue to a U.S. district judge who had rejected the request for an injunction blocking the mandate while the employees appeal. United Airlines was the first major air carrier to issue a vaccine requirement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Airlines
- U.S.
- U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Advertisement