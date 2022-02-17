Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman held for kidnapping five-year-old boy; child rescued

The police launched a probe and scanned the footage from CCTV cameras installed around the location. Some videos showed the woman taking the boy along with her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:32 IST
Mumbai: Woman held for kidnapping five-year-old boy; child rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly kidnapped a five-year-old boy from Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd, but the police soon rescued the child from Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old woman - Jyoti Bansode - who lived in the neighbourhood of the boy's family in Mankhurd, had kidnapped the child on Wednesday, he said.

''On Wednesday evening, when the boy's family members did not find him around the house, they lodged a complaint of kidnapping. The police launched a probe and scanned the footage from CCTV cameras installed around the location. Some videos showed the woman taking the boy along with her. Later, the police traced her in Kalyan, but by then she had sent the boy to Boisar in Palghar district,'' the official from Mankhurd police station said.

Police then rescued him from Boisar, he said.

During her interrogation, police found that the woman planned to demand ransom from the family members of the minor for his release, he added.

Bansode has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 363 (kidnapping).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vaccine inventor

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vacc...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022