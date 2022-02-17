Moscow says U.S. diplomat's expulsion mirrored U.S. move against Russian

Russia said on Thursday it had ordered the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. embassy to leave the country in response to the U.S. expulsion of a senior official at the Russian embassy in Washington. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement explaining the expulsion of U.S. deputy chief of mission Bart Gorman in response to what it said were media reports presenting it as "almost a deliberate escalation on the Russian side."

"The American diplomat was indeed ordered to leave Russia, but strictly in response to the unreasonable expulsion of the Minister-Counsellor of our Embassy in Washington, despite his status as a leading official," the ministry said. It did not name the expelled Russian diplomat or say when he was forced to leave. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Chris Reese)

