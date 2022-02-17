Left Menu

Gurugram cop shunted to police lines for manhandling e-rickshaw driver

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable of Gurugram police was on Thursday transferred to police lines for manhandling an electric-rickshaw driver, a senior official said.

On Wednesday, some rickshaw drivers were protesting at the Post Office chowk here when head constable Suresh Kumar forcibly took them to the sector 14 police station and allegedly manhandled one of them, the official said.

Upset over the incident, several rickshaw drivers staged a demonstration outside the office of Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran here on Wednesday as well as Thursday seeking action against the cop following which he was transferred to police lines, the official said.

