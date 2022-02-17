Left Menu

DAD asks defence pension authority to grant pension to women Army officers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:49 IST
DAD asks defence pension authority to grant pension to women Army officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Accounts Department has asked the armed forces' pension disbursal authority to grant pension to around 15 women Army officers after it emerged that they are yet to receive the benefit nearly a year after retirement, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The short-service commission women officers have not yet received the pension notwithstanding an order by the Supreme Court in February 2020 that had paved the way for extending the pension benefit to women officers with a service tenure of 20 years.

In a letter, the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) has communicated to the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) in Allahabad to grant the pension benefit to the women officers as soon as possible, the people said.

They said the problem arose due to a new online pension disbursal system called SPARSH that was rolled out last year. The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) handles the new system.

In the order, the Supreme Court said that ''short service commission women officers with over 20 years of service who are not granted PC (permanent commission) shall retire on pension in terms of the (government's) policy decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vaccine inventor

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vacc...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022