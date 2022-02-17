Odisha teacher murder: Rope in CBI if police probe insufficient, says NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Thursday said CBI can be roped in to investigate the kidnap and murder case of a school teacher in Odisha’s Kalahandi district if it is found that the probe by the state police is insufficient. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma held a meeting with Odisha DGP S K Bansal and suggested to the top police officer to recommend to the state government for a high-level probe by the central investigating agency. “The charge sheet filed in the court in connection with the case can be sufficed by the addition of new evidence. So I have asked the DGP to add anyone into the purview of the investigation who has not been included so far. “A relook is necessary into the charge sheet and if it is felt the probe is insufficient, CBI can be roped in to take charge of the investigation of the case,” Sharma told reporters here.

A 24-year old teacher of a private school at Mahaling in Kalahandi district was kidnapped and murdered on October 8, 2021, and her skeletal remains were exhumed from an under-construction stadium in the same district, 11 days after she was reported missing. On the alleged link of the Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra in the murder case, Sharma said his name is not mentioned in the charge sheet.

“Since the police come under the jurisdiction of the Home Department, the minister in charge of the portfolio should have been questioned by now. But surprisingly, the DGP’s office is not even aware whether the minister has been questioned in connection with the case or not,” the NCW chief said.

As some facts in the case are still to come to the fore even after the submission of the charge sheet, a CBI inquiry should be conducted for revealing the entire truth behind her murder, she said. The police at Sindhekela in Bolangir district had filed a 2,000-page charge-sheet in the case in Bangamunda JMFC court on Friday last. The law enforcers had mentioned the names of the prime accused and his driver in the charge sheet.

The victim was a resident of Turekela block in Bolangir district.

The prime accused was arrested on October 19, the day on which the teacher’s body was exhumed.

