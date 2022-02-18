French army to liaise with Malian military on planned retreat
French commanders are in contact with officials from Mali's military in order to organise the retreat of French troops from the African country, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told LCI television on Thursday. France and military allies said on Thursday they would leave Mali after almost a decade based there fighting Islamist insurgents around West Africa, moving instead to Niger despite public disenchantment with Paris' role in the region.
"And in order to do so, the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces is in contact with the Malian military", Parly said in the LCI interview.
