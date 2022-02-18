Mumbai: Crime Branch solves Dharavi murder case, seven arrested

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police solved the murder case of a 30-year-old man by arresting the seven accused on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Neelotpal told ANI, "We have arrested the seven accused, including a woman, in Dharavi murder case and have also recovered the weapons from them."

"The recovered weapons include two pistols, 15 rounds of live cartridges, two choppers and a motorcycle," he further added. (ANI)

