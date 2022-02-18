Left Menu

Ukraine rebels say shelled again by govt forces - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 09:20 IST
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces of shelling a village with artillery on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Kyiv and the rebels accused each other of escalating tensions by stepping up artillery and mortar attacks on Thursday, prompting fears that Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukrane's borders, could get involved.

