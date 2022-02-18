Russian infantry units return from Crimea after drills - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 09:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Several Russian mechanised infantry units have returned to their bases in the regions of Dagestan and Chechnya after completing drills in Crimea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.
Russia said this week it has started pulling back some troops from areas adjacent to Ukraine. But Kyiv and the West have disputed that, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27: Notification.
U.S. special forces launch counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin