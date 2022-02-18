Left Menu

Kerala Budget Session: Opposition raises slogans against Governor

Opposition led by Congress raised slogans against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan when he arrived in the House to address the Budget session of the Kerala Assembly.

Opposition led by Congress raised slogans against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan when he arrived in the House to address the Budget session of the Kerala Assembly. Raising slogans, Kerala's Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded a discussion on the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran and the Governor's assent for the controversial Ordinance to amend the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999.

The Governor looked visibly angered at the continuous sloganeering by the Opposition leaders in the Assembly. Later, he told Satheesan, "You are a responsible person and a leader of Opposition. You will have time to discuss these issues."

Following this, the Opposition leaders staged a walkout from the Assembly and continued with the protests outside the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

