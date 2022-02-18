Left Menu

Family that died in California mountains made desperate plea

Beginning shortly after noon, Gerrish and Chung tried to call and text for help several times, according to the Sheriffs Office.Five phone calls four of them made in rapid succession went to several phone numbers but the family didnt call 911, the Sheriffs Office said.The first call was made at 1209 pm.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:17 IST
Family that died in California mountains made desperate plea
  • Country:
  • United States

A family that died of heat exhaustion during a grueling summer hike in Northern California sent a last, desperate text pleading for help, authorities said Thursday.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office released information pulled from the cellphone of Jonathan Gerrish after months of work with an FBI forensics team. One text made shortly before noon on August 15 to a person whose name wasn't released asked: "Can you help us" and added: "No water or ver (over) heating with baby,'' the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

But the area had bad cellphone service and the text never went through. Neither did five phone calls to various people, investigators said.

Ellen Chung, 31, her 45-year-old husband, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia "Miju" Chung-Gerrish, and their dog Oski were found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River last August.

Their deaths baffled investigators. The case involved more than 30 law enforcement agencies that had painstakingly reviewed — and ruled out — causes such as murder, lightning strikes, poisoning from algae-tainted water, abandoned mines that might emit toxic gas, illegal drugs, and suicide.

Last fall, investigators concluded that the family died of extreme heat stroke. Temperatures that afternoon reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain and the family had run out of water. A wildfire had burned off any shade canopy.

Officials found the family two days later after relatives had reported them missing. The family had hiked 6.4 miles (2.5 kilometers) with the baby in a backpack-type carrier. They were 1.6 miles (2.5 kilometers) away from their car. The family had an 85-ounce (2.5-liter) water container with them that was empty.

The cellphone was found in Gerrish's pocket. Beginning shortly after noon, Gerrish and Chung tried to call and text for help several times, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Five phone calls — four of them made in rapid succession — went to several phone numbers but the family didn't call 911, the Sheriff's Office said.

The first call was made at 12:09 pm. Beginning at 12:35 pm, the family made the final four calls in rapid succession, investigators said. However, none of the calls connected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022