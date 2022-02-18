Guwahati police apprehends man with 36 cartons of liquor

Guwahati police arrested a person on Thursday with 36 cartons of 1,704 Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), along with a van, Guwahati police tweeted on Friday. The Guwahati police took his official Twitter account to inform about the same. They informed that after the detection is done by the Village Defence Party (VDP), a team of Pragjyotishpur police station under East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) arrested one person on Thursday night. "Police seized 36 cartons with 1704 IMFL bottles and an ECHO Van," Guwahati police tweeted.

The VDP is an unique organisation established in 1949 where some village youths are hired to safeguard their village. Its main objective is to assist the police in the maintenance of law and order in the state. The Guwahati police also informed that the legal proceedings have been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)