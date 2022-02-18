Left Menu

Guwahati police apprehends man with 36 cartons of liquor

Guwahati police arrested a person on Thursday with 36 cartons of 1,704 Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), along with a van, Guwahati police tweeted on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:52 IST
Guwahati police apprehends man with 36 cartons of liquor
The arrested person in Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati police arrested a person on Thursday with 36 cartons of 1,704 Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), along with a van, Guwahati police tweeted on Friday. The Guwahati police took his official Twitter account to inform about the same. They informed that after the detection is done by the Village Defence Party (VDP), a team of Pragjyotishpur police station under East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) arrested one person on Thursday night. "Police seized 36 cartons with 1704 IMFL bottles and an ECHO Van," Guwahati police tweeted.

The VDP is an unique organisation established in 1949 where some village youths are hired to safeguard their village. Its main objective is to assist the police in the maintenance of law and order in the state. The Guwahati police also informed that the legal proceedings have been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022