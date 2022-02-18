Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd WODI, India vs NZ

PTI | Queenstown | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:28 IST
Scoreboard: 2nd WODI, India vs NZ
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Scoreboard of the third WODI between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India innings: Sabbhineni Meghana c Katey Martin b Rosemary Mair 61 Shafali Verma c Bates b Amelia Kerr 51 Yastika Bhatia c Tahuhu b Rosemary Mair 19 Mithali Raj c Katey Martin b Hannah Rowe 23 Harmanpreet Kaur run out (F Mackay/Katey Martin) 13 Deepti Sharma not out 69 Sneh Rana c Hannah Rowe b S Devine 11 Taniya Bhatia run out (F Mackay/Katey Martin) 8 Jhulan Goswami c Amelia Kerr b Hannah Rowe 8 Ekta Bisht c Amelia Kerr b Satterthwaite 3 Renuka Singh c Bates b F Mackay 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-12) 13 Total: (all out in 49.3 Overs) 279 Fall of wickets: 1-100, 2-131, 3-147, 4-166, 5-187, 6-211 , 7-245, 8-264, 9-277, 10-279.

Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 7-0-36-0, Hannah Rowe 7-0-52-2, Sophie Devine 3-0-36-1, Rosemary Mair 10-0-43-2, Amelia Kerr 10-0-60-1, Frances Mackay 9.3-0-32-1, Amy Satterthwaite 3-0-19-1.

New Zealand Innings: Sophie Devine lbw b Goswami 0 Suzie Bates b Goswami 5 Amelia Kerr c Renuka Singh b Sneh Rana 67 Amy Satterthwaite c Mithali b Goswami 59 Maddy Green b Renuka Singh 24 Lauren Down not out 64 Lea Tahuhu c Shafali Verma b Ekta Bisht 1 Katey Martin c Taniya Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 35 Frances Mackay not out 17 Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-1) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 49.1 Overs) 280 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-14, 3-117, 4-152, 5-166, 6-171, 7-247.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-47-3, Renuka Singh 10-0-59-1, Ekta Bisht 10-0-62-1, Deepti Sharma 9.1-0-57-1, Sneh Rana 10-0-53-1.

