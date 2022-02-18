PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs from across country at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted the prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in the national capital ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

In a video, shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave "Kirpaan" to the Prime Minister.

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. (ANI)

