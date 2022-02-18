Left Menu

Sheena Bora murder case: SC notice to CBI, Maha govt on Indrani Mukerjea bail plea

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the CBI and the Maharashtra government on bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and P S Narasimha issued notice to the CBI and the state government Mukerjeas appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order of November 16, 2021, denying her bail.Issue notice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:26 IST
Sheena Bora murder case: SC notice to CBI, Maha govt on Indrani Mukerjea bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the CBI and the Maharashtra government on bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and P S Narasimha issued notice to the CBI and the state government Mukerjea's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order of November 16, 2021, denying her bail.

"Issue notice. Returnable in two weeks," the bench said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Mukerjea, currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.

His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022