Left Menu

Rouble recovers past 76 vs dollar with Ukraine tension in focus

Russia has denied plans to invade but its assets are hammered by fears of the military conflict and new Western sanctions against Moscow that are expected to follow in case of the invasion. At 0704 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 75.78, after slipping to 76.71 on Thursday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:36 IST
Rouble recovers past 76 vs dollar with Ukraine tension in focus
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble pared some overnight losses and recovered past 76 against the dollar on Friday, as investors digested an intensive news flow on Moscow's tensions with the West amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine in the foreseeable future. Russia has denied plans to invade but its assets are hammered by fears of the military conflict and new Western sanctions against Moscow that are expected to follow in case of the invasion.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 75.78, after slipping to 76.71 on Thursday. The Russian currency was at 74.26 before the latest round of sell-off started a week ago. The rouble gained 0.5% against the euro to 86.17 .

"The week ends as it began, awash in uncertainty on the geopolitical and economic fronts, suggesting caution and some bargain hunting will be at play," BCS Global markets said. Russian markets took a hit on Thursday when U.S. President Joe Biden said that there was every indication that Russia planned to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it.

On Friday, pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused government forces of shelling a village, while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion. The market will be watching a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko later in the day as the two countries, both sharing borders with Ukraine, hold joint military drills.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022