Rouble recovers past 76 vs dollar with Ukraine tension in focus

The rouble pared some overnight losses and recovered past 76 against the dollar on Friday, as investors digested an intensive news flow on Moscow's tensions with the West amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine in the foreseeable future. Russia has denied plans to invade but its assets are hammered by fears of the military conflict and new Western sanctions against Moscow that are expected to follow in case of the invasion.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 75.78, after slipping to 76.71 on Thursday. The Russian currency was at 74.26 before the latest round of sell-off started a week ago. The rouble gained 0.5% against the euro to 86.17 .

"The week ends as it began, awash in uncertainty on the geopolitical and economic fronts, suggesting caution and some bargain hunting will be at play," BCS Global markets said. Russian markets took a hit on Thursday when U.S. President Joe Biden said that there was every indication that Russia planned to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it.

On Friday, pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused government forces of shelling a village, while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion. The market will be watching a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko later in the day as the two countries, both sharing borders with Ukraine, hold joint military drills.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)