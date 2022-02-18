Russia says new convoy of tanks, armoured vehicles to return to base -Ifx
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is preparing for a convoy of tanks and armoured vehicles to return to base in its western military district after they took part in exercises, Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Friday.
Russian military movements are being watched closely after Moscow said it had started pulling back some troops from areas near Ukraine. Kyiv and the West have disputed the assertion, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin
US to continue taking defensive and deterrent steps: State Department on Ukraine conflict
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia