Left Menu

ED takes custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides, said ED.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:43 IST
ED takes custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides, said ED. He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Friday, added ED.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. Searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case."ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022