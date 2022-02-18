UK could revoke existing 'golden visas', minister says
Britain could revoke so-called "golden visas" already issued to people living in the country, its security minister said on Friday, a day after the government scrapped the program over concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money.
Interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday she had closed the Tier 1 system, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds ($2.72 million).
"There are routes to revoke when needed," security minister Damian Hinds told Times Radio.
